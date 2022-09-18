Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and $258,572.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00090857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007803 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.