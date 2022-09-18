Pharvaris to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Pharvaris has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $290.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

