Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.