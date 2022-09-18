Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $34.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 386.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

