Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $939,942.37 and $49.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,088,375 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

