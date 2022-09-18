Phore (PHR) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $231,813.51 and approximately $91.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000092 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007907 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,939,365 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

