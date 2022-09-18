Phuture (PHTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $634,691.30

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Phuture has a market cap of $634,691.30 and $11,848.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phuture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phuture has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

