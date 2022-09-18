Phuture (PHTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $634,691.30

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Phuture has a market cap of $634,691.30 and $11,848.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phuture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phuture has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Phuture Coin Profile
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Phuture Coin Trading
