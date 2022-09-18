PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits Market Cap of $670,724.39

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $670,724.39 and $15,647.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00065247 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00077116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

