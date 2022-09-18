PieDAO DOUGH v2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,074.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $637,928.22 and approximately $2,074.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

