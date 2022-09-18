Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $179,990.54 and $11,883.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,700.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00023833 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00164652 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00283937 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00736668 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00592953 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00258028 BTC.
Pigeoncoin Profile
Pigeoncoin (PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
