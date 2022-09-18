Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $179,990.54 and $11,883.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,700.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00164652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00283937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00736668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00592953 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00258028 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.