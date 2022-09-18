Pirate Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $70,867.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $83.04 million and approximately $70,867.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00290966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00115374 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,951,644 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

