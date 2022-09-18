PIVX Trading 61.2% Higher Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 192.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,126,993 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

