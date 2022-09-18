PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

PlatON (LAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059181 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00062424 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,185,524 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

