PlayDapp Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $162.66 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,229,678 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is www.playchip.global. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

