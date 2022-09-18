Plian Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,727.00 (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $27,727.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076937 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 914,373,111 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

