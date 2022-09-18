pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $17.51 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $17.51 million and $6.04 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,258,217 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

