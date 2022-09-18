Po.et (POE) One Day Volume Tops $35.00

Po.et (POE) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Po.et has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $81,559.80 and $35.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00113543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.