POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $811.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
