PolkaDomain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $186.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $130,549.40 and approximately $186.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. The official website for PolkaDomain is polkadomain.org. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka.Domain is en route to creating an accessible and user-friendly platform for all crypto holders, enabling users to move assets flawlessly across various networks, driving mainstream adoption while upholding the blockchain security standards.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Polka.Domain is en route to creating an accessible and user-friendly platform for all crypto holders, enabling users to move assets flawlessly across various networks, driving mainstream adoption while upholding the blockchain security standards."

