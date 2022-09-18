PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.62 Million

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $303,181.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain.It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays.The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate).”

