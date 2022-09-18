Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $219.44

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 219.44 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 236.47 ($2.86). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.78), with a volume of 307,663 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.04).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

