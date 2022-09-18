PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One PooCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PooCoin Coin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin.
PooCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PooCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PooCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.