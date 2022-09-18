Popcorn Trading Down 10.6% This Week (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Popcorn coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges. Popcorn has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00284425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001032 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002485 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00028740 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.07 or 0.03046465 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn (POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.