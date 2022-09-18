Portion Trading Up 88.1% Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Portion has a market cap of $963,920.97 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

