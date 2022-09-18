PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $123.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $725,195.12 and approximately $123.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

