PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

