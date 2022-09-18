Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 8.4%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 7,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 978,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $566.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 113.59%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,390 shares in the company, valued at $117,855.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 243,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Precigen by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 98,103 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,341,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

