Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.35. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 244,007 shares.

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1,823.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

