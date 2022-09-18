Project Pai (PAI) Tops One Day Volume of $531.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $531.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00577455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00250605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,184,959 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,094,158 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

