Project TXA Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $394,346.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Project TXA
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
