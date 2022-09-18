ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Trading 2.4% Higher

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 20,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,413,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 42.5% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 718,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 36.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 188,950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,447,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 492.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250,972 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

