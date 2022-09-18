ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.19. 62,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,532,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

