Prosper Price Tops $1.23 on Top Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004838 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000387 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031084 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.