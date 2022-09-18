Prosper (PROS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.23 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Prosper has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00007203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $6.45 million and $42.23 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

