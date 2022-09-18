Pub Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.45 Million (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pub Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. Pub Finance has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

