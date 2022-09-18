Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.0162

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,399.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

