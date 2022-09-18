Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA opened at $313.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.11 and its 200-day moving average is $344.22. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.