Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,916,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.86 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.