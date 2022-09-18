PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $10.07 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
