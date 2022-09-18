PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $10.07 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

