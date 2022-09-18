PUTinCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $384.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

