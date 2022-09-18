Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for InnovAge Holding Corp. Cut by William Blair (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for InnovAge in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $749.70 million, a P/E ratio of -138.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.65. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $14.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

