Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of ENTG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. Entegris has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after acquiring an additional 374,707 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,005,000 after buying an additional 306,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,677,000 after buying an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

