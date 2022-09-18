QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $8.42 Million

QASH (QASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and $62,922.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00061982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00078344 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

