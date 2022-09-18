QUAI DAO Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $141,869.92 and $71,835.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
