Quantstamp Hits 1-Day Volume of $113,157.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $12.23 million and $113,157.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

