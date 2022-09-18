Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $18,167.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,936.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00167342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00284013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00734052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00600981 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00259695 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,585,733 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

