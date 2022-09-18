QuickSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $20.86 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $6.14 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $63.79 or 0.00323616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00112991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00840183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

