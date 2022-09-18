Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Shares Down 6.8%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 496,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 546,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. The company has discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease.

