Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Prondzynski Heino Von Acquires 700,000 Shares

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Quotient Price Performance

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quotient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

