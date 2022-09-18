R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $30.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,781 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 131,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,051 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after buying an additional 109,188 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

